Financial Times names Masdar City best free zone for renewable energy

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Masdar City has been named "Best Free Zone for Start Up Support" by the Financial Times and has collected three other prestigious global awards.

The Global Free Zone of the Year Awards, hosted by the FT's fDi Magazine, are among the most high-profile awards in the free zone sector, with approximately 65 free zones entering this year's competition. This is Masdar City's second consecutive year receiving awards, WAM reports.



In addition to the Best Free Zone for Start Up Support award, Masdar City took home awards for Best Free Zone for Renewable Energy, R&D Incentives and Facilities Upgrades. Now home to more than 500 companies, the free zone also ranked second in the Best Middle East Free Zone for SMEs category.



Mohammed Al Fardan, Director of Masdar City Free Zone, said, "We're honoured to receive further industry recognition of Masdar City's position as Abu Dhabi's fastest growing free zone, and of its evolving portfolio of services catering to a wide range of tenants, from global multinationals to start-ups. Our clients value both Masdar City's strategic location and the many benefits that come with being part of the city's thriving community. By providing this supportive ecosystem, our aim is to make Abu Dhabi and Masdar Free Zone a breeding ground for new start-ups."