Financing of healthcare in Almaty increased to KZT 70 bln (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Financing of healthcare in Almaty has increased from 56 to 70 bln tenge over the recent three years, Mayor of Almaty Akhmetzhan Yessimov told while honoring healthcare workers.

"Over 30 thousand people work in the healthcare sector in Almaty now. They absolutely bear the responsibility for the lives and health of people. I would also like to note the role of medical universities, centers, research centers that cooperate for the good and development of the sector," A. Yessimov said.

According to him, 26 private sectoral centers have been attracted to rendering guaranteed medical care to Almaty residents.

"Financing of the healthcare sector has increased from 56 to 70 bln tenge over the recent three years. 12 new buildings have been built, a new polyclinic for 200 visits will be opned in Zhas Kanat district as well as the city polyclinic in Akzhar village. They all will have modern equipment to render high-quality medical services," the Mayor emphasized.