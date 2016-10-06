Fine weather expected in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in northern and northwestern Kazakhstan today. According to Kazhydromet, the rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog, gusty wind and dust storm are forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions. Stiff wind will bring dust storm to South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Akmola, Almaty, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.