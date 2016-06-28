Fines do not reduce domestic violence – Sec of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Replacement of administrative arrest with a fine does not help prevent domestic violence in Kazakhstan, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova said at an intergovernmental meeting on prevention of domestic violence held at the Prosecutor General's Office in Astana today.

“The number of domestic crimes rose by 54% in the first quarter of 2016. In my opinion, administrative arrest was quite an effective tool. Replacement of administrative arrests with a fine (424,000 tenge) makes a woman give up and call back her claim, because it is her family who will have to pay this sum,” said Abdykaliokova.

According to her, such measure reduces the country’s potential in preventing domestic crimes and can result in worse consequences, including even murder.