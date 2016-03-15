Finland expresses interest in participation in EXPO 2017

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to Finland on March 10-11, 2016.

In Helsinki Zhoshybayev held meetings with the leadership of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy that is responsible for Finland's participation in EXPO, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, as well as with representatives of business circles of Finland. Negotiations were mainly focused on participation of Finland in the International Exhibition in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the talks with the Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland Olli Rehn, the EXPO 2017 Commissioner noted prospects opening by the globally known exhibition for expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation including green technologies. Taking into account leading role of Finland in the sphere of alternative energy, Zhoshybayev expressed hope for active involvement of Finnish companies in EXPO 2017. Rehn, in his turn, noted that a number of Finnish companies express great interest in the theme of the Exhibition "Future Energy" and are ready to showcase their innovations in Astana. The Minister said that according to the EU recommendations, Finland was to have reached 38% of renewable energy capacity by 2020. This indicator was reached in 2015. In line with the strategic plan for developing energy, Finland plans to increase the renewable energy capacity up to 50% by 2020.

During the negotiations with the Under-Secretary of State Matti Anttonen, the sides discussed state and prospect of development of Kazakh-Finnish relations. Zhoshybayev expressed gratitude to the Finnish side for the support of the Kazakh bid to secure a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and for assistance in the negotiation process on accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO.

A business conference dedicated to the theme of Astana EXPO 2017 followed the substantive discussion of cooperation opportunities opening for two countries. The conference was organized by the CleanTech Finland, a network of Finnish companies in the sphere of green and clean technologies, and a leading airline company Finnair.

At the meeting with the leadership of the Finnair company, the parties discussed opportunities for increasing tourist and business travels, establishing cooperation with Finnish tour operators in light of the direct flight opening between capitals of two states in 2017.

Zhoshybayev also met with students of the Civil Aviation Academy of Kazakhstan undertaking internship at the Finnish Patria Pilot Training and informed them about latest updates in the preparation process to EXPO 2017. The students will receive a European standard Pilot License and will be able to serve at international flights after completing the training program.