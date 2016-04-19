Finland ready to share experience in green technologies development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Finnish companies are willing to share their experience and technologies in energy efficiency, said Ambassador of Finland to Kazakhstan Ilkka Reysenen.

The Ambassador said that Kazakhstan and Finland have much in common. The country does not have large reserves of oil and gas that is why Finland has to save its energy. "Finnish companies are ready to share their technologies and cooperate," noted the Ambassador during the conference called "Finnish Energy Day 2016" in Astana.

Finland is a world leader in the field of energy efficiency. The country is among the top 10 countries in the development of green technologies. It is also important to know that Finland is one of the leading countries reducing CO2 emissions in its economy. The energy intensity of GDP in Finland in 2015 was 5 times less than in Kazakhstan.

The conference "Finnish Energy Day 2016" is organized by the Mission of Finland to Kazakhstan - Finnish business hub, with the support of JSC "Institute of Electricity development and energy efficiency."