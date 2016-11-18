Finland's Commissioner denies negative comments about EXPO pavilion collapse

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of the Finish National Section Severi Keinälä claims some of the comments about the exhibition allegedly posted on Facebook on his behalf are fake, Kazinform correspondent Murat Zhakeyev reports.

Keinälä asked PR Department of the JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" to deny the allegations he made comments about the recent collapse incident at the EXPO 2017 town and the location of the Finnish pavilion.



"I didn't say that the building where the Finnish pavilion is situation had collapsed. Instead, I said the bridge in front of the Finish pavilion collapsed. I didn't discuss the location of the Finnish pavilion, but it's true, after Finland had decided to participate in the exhibition, we did discuss its size and location," said Keinälä adding that Finland is happy both with the location and size of the pavilion.



"We are happy with our cooperation with National Company "Astana EXPO-2017"," he said.



Earlier it was reported that the decorative bridge linking C1 and C2 pavilions had collapsed in the EXPO 2017 town in Astana on November 16. The collapse didn't cause any damage to the neighboring pavilions.