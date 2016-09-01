Finland signed contract on participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Commissioner of the National Section of Finland Severi Keinälä signed a contract on participation of Finland in the oncoming international specialized exhibition.

During the ceremony, Yessimov informed the Finnish side of the course of organization of the exhibition and its promotion at the international level. In his words, 98 countries and 18 international organizations have already confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017.

“Finland is a leading European country in use of renewable energy source. I am confident that your country’s experience will be interesting for the participants and visitors of the exhibition,” Yessimov said.

In turn, Severi Keinälä stated that his country participated in such large-scale international events only together with other Scandinavian states. “However, with the consideration of our friendly bilateral relations and relevance of the EXPO theme, Finland decided to partake in it alone,” he noted.