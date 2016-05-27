Finland to partake in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Finland has taken a formal decision on participation in "EXPO-2017" International specialized exhibition in Astana, the press service of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Finland reported.

According to Minister of Economy Olli Rehn and Minister of Foreign Trade Ms. Lenita Toivakka, this decision confirms the commitment of Finland to give a new impetus to full cooperation with Kazakhstan where energy, energy efficiency and new technologies are of priority areas.

"Finland is the world leader in the field of energy and clean technologies development. The experience and achievements of the country will be represented in the Finnish pavilion at EXPO-2017. Many Finnish energy companies are already working in Kazakhstan. We hope that our participation will enhance interest in the business community of Central Asia," said O.Rehn.

"Participation of Finland in the international exhibition is an important step contributing to the promotion of Finnish exports to Kazakhstan. Despite the active development of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, "clean" technology and education, our state still has a large untapped potential in the above mentioned areas.

Kazakhstan and the surrounding regions are of great interest for Finnish companies.

The possibility of opening direct flights to Astana will help our companies and officials to maintain regular contacts with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states. In addition, it will create conditions for the development of tourism between the two states," said Lenita Toivakka.

The official Helsinki attaches particular importance to the fact that EXPO-2017 in Astana will be held in the year of 100th anniversary of Finland's independence.