Finland to showcase best practices in education at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the world leaders in terms of education - Finland - will showcase its best practices in education at its pavilion at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

Aside from its impressive achievements in pedagogy, Finland boasts an ability to create positive academic environment and innovative approach to teaching and studying that are reflected in architecture and design concept of educational buildings, furniture and even lighting.



At a press conference in Astana, the Finnish side reiterated its interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan. It was noted that the Finnish companies will present their know-how in the sphere of design solutions for educational institutions for interactive and inspiring communication, greater involvement in educational process and creating comfortable academic environment.



Vice President of "Center for International Programs" Zulfiya Orebekova, in turn, noted the importance of further development of ties with Finland and work on joint projects.