Finnair says Samsung Galaxy Note 7s must be kept shut down on its flights

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM Finnish airline Finnair has joined the carriers worldwide that have banned the use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 use and charging on their flights.

Finnair announced late Saturday that passengers must carry their Galaxy Note 7 phones in their cabin luggage and keep them shut down all through the flight.

Finnair underlined that the phone must not be charged during the flight either.

European air safety agency EASA and the U.S. air traffic authority Federal Aviation Administration FAA have issued suggestions against the use and charging of this particular type of Samsung phone. The statements followed reports that Samsumg Galaxy Note 7 was involved in ignition of fires.

Finnair was not in the first wave of carriers reacting to the situation. Earlier on Friday, Finnair said it was considering the matter and awaiting instructions of the Finnish transport safety authority Trafi.

Local media reports noted Samsung has announced it will recall and replace the already sold Galaxy Note 7s.



Source: Xinhua