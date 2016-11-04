Finnair to launch Helsinki-Astana direct flights ahead of EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fiunland's national carrier Finnair company plans to launch direct flights between Helsinki and Astana for 2017 summer season.

Finnair is going to operate two weekly flights onboard Airbus A319 from June 20 to August 11, 2017.

The duration of the flight from Helsinki to Astana is expected to make 4 hours and 10 minutes.

Helsinki departures will be flown on Tuesdays and Thursdays while flights from Astana will return on Wednesdays and Fridays. The new route will coincide with the 2017 World Expo.

“The addition of the Astana route will be a great asset in our expanding network for the summer 2017 season “This will be the first time Finnair flies to Kazakhstan and we are excited to take this first step in growing our operations in the Central Asian region. Millions of visitors are expected to attend the World Expo 2017 and we look forward to offering our European and North American customers an efficient way to travel to the Expo through our Helsinki hub,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair, Kazinform cites Asia Travel Tips.