Finnish businessmen invited to join AIFC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev talked about Kazakhstan's transport potential at the joint press conference held after his talks with Finnish President in Helsinki on Wednesday.

"Kazakhstan has a vast territory, but its infrastructure has not been developed. In the past four years, we have built 4,500km of highways, 2,500km of railways. A part of these roads was built under the Western China-Western Europe and Caspian Sea - Persian Gulf programmes. We have also launched the first train from Finland through Russia and Kazakhstan to China," said Nazarbayev.

He added that according to international experts' assessment, Kazakhstan successfully hosted the EXPO-2017 event.



"We have chosen 100 best projects in new energy sphere, 14 of which were offered by Finland. We invite Finnish businessmen to join the work of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) that was established at the EXPO site. The AIFC offers attractive conditions to foreign investors, such as tax preferences, non-visa regime as well as English law principles," added he.