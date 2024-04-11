Finnish companies invited to open their missions in Kazakhstan

The 13th session of Kazakhstan -Finnish intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation took place in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zhomart Aliyev noted steady trade between the two countries.

Bilateral trade between the two countries in 2023 rose to 208 million US dollars which is 3% more as compared to 2022. Kazakhstan’s exports to Finland reduced by 93.1% to make 3 million US dollars, while imports grew by 30.5% to 205 million US dollars.

The flow of direct investments from Finland to Kazakhstan since 2005 has reached 409.5 million US dollars, with 11.6 million US dollars channeled in 2023.

The Vice Minister invited Finnish companies to open their missions to develop certain projects in Kazakhstan. He said Kazakhstan actively takes measures to ease the relocation of large industrial enterprises and international corporations to Kazakhstan. Thanks to the gradual improvement of the country’s business climate Finnish businesses will get a new niche and further enter the Central Asian market.