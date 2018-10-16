EN
    22:08, 16 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Finnish companies invited to work in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector

    HELSINKI. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev invites Finnish companies to invest in agricultural sector of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the meeting with Finnish businessmen, the Head of State told them about the state programme of development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector which is aimed at support of producers and processers.  

    “The development of this sector is focused on increasing productivity, implementation of new technologies, processing of agricultural products and its export. We invite Finnish companies to work in our agro-industrial sector,” added the Kazakh leader.

    As reported, the Kazakh President is paying an official visit to Finland.

     

    Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan
