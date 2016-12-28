Finnish Father Frost sent gifts to Kazakhstan kids

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A New Year charity action has been initiated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland to support Kazakhstan's children of the Sun (with Down Syndrome). On this occasion Finnish Father Frost (Santa Clause) met Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Finland Murat Nurtleuov in the official residence in Lapland and presented New Year gifts for the children of Kazakhstan. Father Frost also recorded a video message and signed greeting cards with New Year wishes.

"The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Helsinki is laying the fundament of a new tradition which aims at support of the children with development peculiarities, reapproachment of people of the two countries and expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland. The campaign arranged by the Embassy is called to bring attention of the community to the children with Down syndrome and help them socialize and take active part in the life of modern Kazakhstan», - the press service of the Embassy said.

Development toys and gifts will be delivered to the public funds "Sunny World" in Astana and "Sunny Child" in Almaty. The ceremony of present giving is planned on December 30th in Astana and December 31st in Almaty.