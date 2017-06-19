EN
    23:03, 19 June 2017

    Finnish President arrives in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, has arrived in Astana for a working visit.

    The high guest was met at the Astana international airport by Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev, Kazakh Ambassador to Finland Murat Nurtleuov and his Finnish counterpart Ilkka Räisänen.

    According to the visit program, Sauli Niinistö will hold negotiations with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, meet with representatives of Finnish business circles, participate in the national day's ceremony at Expo 2017 International Exhibition and visit the national pavilion of Finland.

    On the day of his arrival, the high visitor decided to see the sights of Astana using roller skates.

