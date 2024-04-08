Finnish trade minister Ville Tavio to pay visit to Kazakhstan

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Ville Tavio will lead a trade mission to Almaty and Astana in Kazakhstan on 9–12 April, Kazinform News Agency cites the official website of the Fnnish Ministy for Foreign Affairs.

Minister Tavio will be accompanied by a delegation of 17 Finnish companies representing industrial sectors important for Finland’s exports. The topics on the agenda include trade promotion, bilateral relations, EU partnership with Kazakhstan and the expansion of cooperation in a number of fields.

Kazakhstan has great market potential for Finnish expertise. Rich in natural resources, Kazakhstan is actively seeking solutions for energy production and more sustainable management of natural resources. Here Finnish companies have solutions to offer, said Minister Tavio.

The collaborative partner on the mission is a Team Finland stakeholder EastCham Finland. They are charting emerging markets in Kazakhstan and helping Finnish companies who are operating in Central Asia.

The visit led by the Minister is important for promoting access to the Kazakhstan market. We are travelling with a select group of companies representing top expertise in sectors important to Kazakhstan, such as mining, energy, construction, water, the environment, forestry, logistics and education. At the core of all our activities are careful groundwork, knowledge of our customers and compliance with sanctions, says Jaana Rekolainen, CEO of EastCham Finland.

The Finnish-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation will hold a meeting in Astana on 11 April. At the meeting, government representatives and businesses will discuss connectivity and transport, extractive industry, energy and education, among other topics. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev will host the meeting. The main task of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation is to promote business opportunities and trade and to build contacts between companies and authorities. At the meeting, Minister Tavio will highlight the importance of cooperation in preventing the circumvention of sanctions.

During the visit, Finland and Kazakhstan can continue their discussion on collaboration opportunities in sustainable technology solutions. Kazakhstan aims to diversify its economy in the coming years. It wants to develop its competence beyond sectors than rely on natural resources, and this creates new opportunities for Finnish companies.