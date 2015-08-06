Fire and rescue sport to seek Olympics inclusion

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - The International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers plans to apply for the inclusion of the fire and rescue sport into the Olympic Games program, Director of the Executive Committee of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers Andrei Kalinin told BelTA at the ongoing World Fire and Rescue Sport Championship in Grodno.

According to Andrei Kalinin, a bid will be made to the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne for the next Olympic Games. In his words, the fire and rescue sport has every chance to make part of the Olympic program. Every year the championship makes progress in the number of participants and its program. "We fulfill all the requirements of the National Olympic Committee," said Andrei Kalinin. In his words, the only obstacle is a small number of participating countries.

The Director of the Executive Committee of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers praised the organization of the competitions in Grodno. "I am glad that in a tough competition it was Belarus that won the right to host the championship. Belarus has boasted a strong school of rescuers since the Soviet Union times," Andrei Kalinin said. The next World Junior Fire and Rescue Championship will take place in Korea, Kazinform refers to Belta.by.