Fire at COVID-19 hospital claims 3 lives in India's Mumbai

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least three persons died and three to four still feared trapped inside a hospital which caught fire late on Thursday night in India's financial capital Mumbai, confirmed a top cop over phone on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The hospital, which was converted into a COVID-19 facility in the wake of the second wave pandemic, is located in Bhandup area of Mumbai, which is also the capital city of south-western state of Maharashtra.

Speaking to Xinhua over phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam said that a total of three dead bodies have been recovered so far.

«It is very difficult to enter into the hospital as still a lot of smoke is emanating from it. We are told there were a total of 76 people inside the hospital when the fire broke out. We rescued nearly 70 people, and three dead bodies. Hence, I can say that three-four persons could be still inside the hospital premises. We are doing our best to reach out to them at the earliest,» added the top cop.