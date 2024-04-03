EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:59, 03 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills 29

    Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills 29
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The death toll has risen to 29 at a nightclub in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after a fire broke out during renovation work in the venue, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

    Casualties occurred among construction workers at the nightclub where the blaze broke out on the minus-first and -second floors of a 16-story building in the Besiktas district of the city, the Istanbul Governorship announced in an official statement.

    The specific cause of the fire remains unknown, but the statement said it originated from the renovation work.

    Upon receiving the alert, firefighters, medical teams, and police swiftly arrived at the scene, with law enforcement securing the area.

    Firefighters, with 31 vehicles and 86 personnel, quickly extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control.

    "Efforts by rescue teams are ongoing at the site of the incident," the statement added.

    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!