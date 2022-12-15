EN
    13:45, 15 December 2022

    Fire at oil plant near Russia's Irkutsk kills 2, injures 4

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A fire at an oil plant in the city of Angarsk in the Russian region of Irkutsk has killed two people and injured four others, Sputnik quoted authorities in the Irkutsk region as saying on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

    The fire broke out at a processing unit of the Angarsk Petrochemical Company industrial plant covering an area of 2,500 square meters earlier on Thursday, said Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region.

    The committee said an investigation is underway.


    Russia
