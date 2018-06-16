EN
    12:33, 16 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Fire breaks out at a hospital in Kostanay

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A fire broke out at the regional hospital in Kostanay, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kostanay regional emergencies service. 



    According to reports, the fire started at the 8-storey building of the Kostanay regional hospital at 10:07 a.m. a room on the sixth floor went up in flames. The blaze covered an area of 2 square meters.

    29 people were evacuated. No casualties or injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is to be determined.

