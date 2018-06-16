Fire breaks out at a hospital in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A fire broke out at the regional hospital in Kostanay, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kostanay regional emergencies service.





According to reports, the fire started at the 8-storey building of the Kostanay regional hospital at 10:07 a.m. a room on the sixth floor went up in flames. The blaze covered an area of 2 square meters.



29 people were evacuated. No casualties or injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is to be determined.



