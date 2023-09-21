Fire breaks out in school in Taraz, 5 injured

Five people were hospitalized with various traumas in Taraz, Zhambyl region, after a fire broke out in one of the city schools, Kazinform learned from the regional emergency authorities.

The fire occurred on Wednesday, September 17, at 00:32 am on the third floor of School No44.

The area of the fire reached 20 square meters. It was isolated at 00:50 am and extinguished at 00:52 am.

Those injured are the workers who were doing repair works in one of the blocks of the school building.

Five people – four women aged 37,23,22 and a man aged 26 – were rushed to a hospital with different traumas.

34 firefighters were involved in fire extinguishing works.

The authorities did not confirm the version of an explosion at the school.

According to the regional department of education, construction and repair works are still ongoing in seven schools of Taraz.