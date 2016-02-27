EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 27 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Fire damages 4 cars in garage parking in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Four cars were damaged in a fire that broke out in the parking garage in Almaty on Saturday morning.

    According to reports, the fire started at 6.30 a.m. in the parking garage of Zhainar shopping center in 45 Makatayev Street.
    The fire covered an area of 50 square meters. Firefighters summoned to the scene contained the blaze and put it out completely by 7:27 a.m.
    No casualties were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!