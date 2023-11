ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A service station caught fire on late Friday evening in Almaty city.

According to reports, the accident happened in Tole Bi Street at 11:38 p.m. local time.



Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in five minutes.



The blaze engulfed the roof of the service station and damaged an area of 290 square meters.



It was completely extinguished by 00:21 a.m. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.