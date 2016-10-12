Fire damages shopping center in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - 55 people were evacuated as a result of fire at a shopping center in Shymkent city on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fire reportedly started at the Kotton shopping center located on the first floor of a residential complex at 12:17 p.m. local time.



According to reports, the blaze quickly engulfed the roof of the shopping center and two apartments above it.



Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 55 people. They put out the fire completely only an hour later.



The cause of the fire is set to be determined by a special commission.















