    10:01, 21 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Fire destroyed market in Shymkent

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A market has burnt down in the city of Shymkent.

    According to reports, the fire at the Isatai market started at 12:39 a.m. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene. They contained the blaze by 1:52 a.m. and extinguished it completely by 2:23 a.m.
    The fire covered an area of 1,980 square meters. During the fire a gas cylinder exploded at the scene. No casualties were reported.
    Akim (mayor) of Shymkent city Gabidulla Abdrakhimov and deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Zhakyp Bokenbayev examined the scene after the fire was put out.

