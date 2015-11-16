EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:28, 16 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Fire destroys ice cream manufacturing plant in Almaty region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire has been raging at an ice cream manufacturing plant in Almaty region tonight.

    According to reports, the fire started at the plant of Shin-lain LLP at 1:41 a.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene were battling the blaze for almost 5 hours and extinguished it at 6:15 a.m. The fire destroyed an area of 6,875 square meters, 10 cars and refrigerating equipment. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!