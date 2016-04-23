Fire erupts aboard Russian oil tanker in Caspian Sea, one crewman dead

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A member of the Russian tanker's crew died in a fire accident at the Caspian Sea, a source in the emergency services said Saturday.

"According to preliminary data, one of 11 crew members of the tanker died," the source told RIA Novosti.

He added that the remaining 10 crew members of the tanker had already been evacuated on board a nearby vessel.

According to the source, the tanker was not carrying any oil, Sputniknews.com reports.