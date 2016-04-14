Fire erupts at EXPO-2017 town in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A building has caught fire at the construction site of EXPO-2017 town in Astana this morning.

The fire reportedly started at the 4th floor of the building under construction at 11:00 a.m. Astana time.



55 firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately. The blaze was contained and completely put out in a matter of minutes.



No casualties were reported, according to Ruslan Imankulov, spokesman of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.