19:26, 14 April 2016 | GMT +6
Fire erupts at EXPO-2017 town in Astana
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A building has caught fire at the construction site of EXPO-2017 town in Astana this morning.
The fire reportedly started at the 4th floor of the building under construction at 11:00 a.m. Astana time.
55 firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately. The blaze was contained and completely put out in a matter of minutes.
No casualties were reported, according to Ruslan Imankulov, spokesman of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.