Fire erupts at residential building in Karaganda

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a multistorey residential building in Karaganda this morning, Kazinform News Agency, cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The fire, that engulfed household items, furniture, and a refrigerator, covered an area of approximately six square meters.

In a swift and decisive action, the rescuers evacuated 28 individuals, including 8 children, from the affected area. The prompt response of the firefighters led to the successful extinguishing of the fire in a mere 58 minutes from the moment of the call.

No fatalities or injuries were reproted. The preliminary cause of the fire is the short circuit of electric wires.