KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Over 100 firefighters are battling the fire that erupted in the piles of rubbish along the Kokshetau-Omsk highway, Kazinform has learned from the regional emergencies department.

The fire reportedly covered an area of 3 ha.

The firefighting operation involves 115 firefighters and 24 units of firefighting equipment.

The blaze is yet to be contained.