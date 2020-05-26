EN
    08:07, 26 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Fire, explosion rock furniture workshop in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A furniture workshop has reportedly caught fire and later exploded in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    The fire started at the furniture workshop in Mustai Karim Street in Auezov district of Almaty city earlier this morning. The explosion rocked the furniture workshop after the fire started.

    According to the latest reports, the fire was localized.

    The investigation for the causes of the fire and the explosion is underway.


