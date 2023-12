AKTAU. KAZINFORM - An apartment in a residential complex has caught fire in Aktau this morning.

According to reports, the fire started after 2:00 a.m. in micro-district 4. The blaze damaged 12 square meters of the apartment. 50 people, including 10 children, were evacuated from the residential complex. Firefighters summoned to the scene battled the blaze for almost an hour and extinguished it by 3:25 a.m.