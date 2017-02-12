Fire forces mass evacuation from residential complex in Aktau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 65 people were evacuated as a residential complex caught fire in Aktau on February 11, Kazinform has learnt from Lada.kz.

According to reports, a balcony on the seventh floor of the residential complex went on fire at 9:11 p.m.



Firefighters arrived at the scene six minutes later and evacuated 65 people, including 15 children.



The owner of the apartment was there with two more people when the fire started. It covered an area of 15 square meters. No casualties were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.