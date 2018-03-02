Fire in Astana: Children tossed from flaming balcony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire has started at a residential complex Nova City in Astana earlier today, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The fire at the residential complex in E38 Street was reported at 14:19 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in a matter of minutes.



When the firefighting crew arrived, the flame had already engulfed the apartment on the seventh floor. 5 people were evacuated from the scene.



In the video below it can be seen that someone managed to catch two children tossed from flaming balcony on the 7th floor.



It turned out that four young men who were on their way back from lunch saw the dense smoke coming from the balcony and rushed to the rescue of a woman and three children who were trapped by the fire in the apartment.



The men, who happen to be builders, also helped the elderly woman residing in the same building.























