Fire in Baghdad's maternity ward leaves 11 newborn babies dead

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - A fire at a Baghdad hospital maternity ward left at least 11 newborn babies dead on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing the Iraqi Health Ministry.

The babies suffocated after the fire broke out in the pre-term birth unit in Yarmouk Hospital, the CNN broadcaster reported with reference to the ministry's spokesperson.

An electrical short circuit caused the fire, according to the broadcaster. Other babies have been transferred to other hospitals in the city.



Source: Sputnik