EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 10 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Fire in Baghdad's maternity ward leaves 11 newborn babies dead

    None
    None
    BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - A fire at a Baghdad hospital maternity ward left at least 11 newborn babies dead on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing the Iraqi Health Ministry.

    The babies suffocated after the fire broke out in the pre-term birth unit in Yarmouk Hospital, the CNN broadcaster reported with reference to the ministry's spokesperson.

    An electrical short circuit caused the fire, according to the broadcaster. Other babies have been transferred to other hospitals in the city.

    Source: Sputnik

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!