    12:04, 14 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Fire in Korgalzhin natural reserve still not out

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Firefighters are still battling the blaze that broke out in the Korgalzhin natural reserve 35 km of Shalkar village, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Akmola regional emergencies department.

    According to reports, the fire engulfed an area of 25 ha.

    Firefighters of the regional emergencies department and foresters as well as a helicopter are involved in the firefighting efforts.

    The helicopter released 60 tones of water over the area of the fire.


    Tags:
    Wildfires Akmola region Accidents
