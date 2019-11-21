Fire in Stepnogorsk: 32, including kids, evacuated

STEPNOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 32 people, including 6 children, were evacuated from a residential complex when it caught fire in the town of Stepnogorsk on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the fire started at the apartment on the second floor of the residential complex at 3:51 pm.

The fire which engulfed an area of 10 square meters prompted evacuation of 32 people, including 6 children.

There were no reports about victims or injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.