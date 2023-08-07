EN
    21:00, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Fire in territory of Atyrau thermal power plant extinguished

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The fire that broke out today afternoon in the territory of the Atyrau thermal power plant has been extinguished, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, the roof of the building situated outside the main territory of the power plant caught fire. 17 workers and five units of fire-extinguishing equipment of the emergency situations department fought the fire. No casualties were reported.

    The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.


