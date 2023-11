KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A 28-year-old woman and two children were killed in house fire in Akmola region.

According to the regional emergencies authorities, the fire broke out today at 04:03 in a two-apartment house located in Novomarinovka settlement of Atbassar district.

Bodies of a woman (born 1988) and two children (born 2008, 2009) were found at the site.