Fire kills 14 at rental building in Vietnamese capital

A fire at a rental building in Vietnam's capital Hanoi killed 14 people and injured three others early Friday, local media reported, Xinhua reports.

The building, which covers an area of 100 square meters, is located in a narrow alley approximately two meters wide and about 200 meters from Trung Kinh street, making it inaccessible to fire trucks, VnExpress reported.

The rental multistory-building has two rooms in each floor with the first floor used for electric bicycle sales and repairs, Vietnam News Agency reported.

An electric bicycle short circuit was initially cited as the main cause of the flames, which occurred at 0:30 a.m., said the agency.

The case is being further investigated.