13:54, 23 September 2016 | GMT +6
Fire kills man in Pavlodar region
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A 25-year-old man was killed in a fire that started at a hangar of Aktogai-Agro LLP in Pavlodar region today.
According to reports, the fire started at the hangar under construction in Aktogai village at 8:47 a.m. It covered an area of 6,000 sq.m.
Firefighters dispatched to the scene put out the fire in less than an hour.
The body of Aktogai-Agro LLP's employee was found at the scene.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.