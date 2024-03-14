EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:32, 14 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Fire of Unity lit in Mangistau to celebrate Amal holiday

    Fire of Unity lit in Mangistau to celebrate Amal holiday
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Fire of Unity lightning ceremony dated to March 14 took place on Otpan Mountain in Mangistau. March 14 symbolizes the start of Nauryz celebrations. March 14 is a Korisu Kuni - Amal Merekesi (Day of Greetings), Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Korisu Kuni - Amal Merekesi (Day of Greetings) is aimed at strengthening people’s unity.

    Fire of Unity lit in Mangistau to celebrate Amal holiday
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Festive events began at the Adai ata- Otpan tau spiritual-historical and cultural complex which brought together guests not only from the regions of Kazakhstan but also Uzbekistan and Turkiye.

    Fire of Unity lit in Mangistau to celebrate Amal holiday
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Some 50 yurts were installed in the territory of the complex. There were held various national sports games.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Holidays Nauryz Mangistau region
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!