Fire of Unity lit in Mangistau to celebrate Amal holiday

The Fire of Unity lightning ceremony dated to March 14 took place on Otpan Mountain in Mangistau. March 14 symbolizes the start of Nauryz celebrations. March 14 is a Korisu Kuni - Amal Merekesi (Day of Greetings), Kazinform News Agency reports.

Korisu Kuni - Amal Merekesi (Day of Greetings) is aimed at strengthening people’s unity.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Festive events began at the Adai ata- Otpan tau spiritual-historical and cultural complex which brought together guests not only from the regions of Kazakhstan but also Uzbekistan and Turkiye.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Some 50 yurts were installed in the territory of the complex. There were held various national sports games.