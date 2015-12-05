BAKU. KAZINFORM - A strong fire took place at the Guneshli offshore field Dec.4, the source said, adding that no injuries were reported. It was also said that the fire still continues.

The ignition started at the platform No.10 of this field, where the Azerbaijani SOCAR company produces oil and gas through its own funds. SOCAR said that the fire at the platform was caused by the windstorm, which damaged a gas line, trend.az reports. A special headquarters has been created in connection with this incident, according to the company. The staff phone numbers: +994 12 5211019, +994 50 2293521, +994 50 2457005 Despite the fact that the evacuation began immediately, problems emerged with the approach of ships because of high waves. However, despite this fact, the evacuation is being carried out with the help of the ships of the ministry of emergency situations, as well as diving vessels and tugs. The source has told Trend that, the platform's personnel is currently in boats in the sea. "Currently, it is impossible to pick up people [from the boats] due to the weather conditions," he added. "This will be possible when the wind calms down." "It is also extremely hard to extinguish fire in such weather condition. The strong wind spreads the fire, while waves prevent ships from sailing closer," noted the source.