EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:26, 11 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Fire prompts evacuation of 70 people from shopping center in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - At least 70 people have been evacuated from the Zhanna shopping center in Almaty after a fire broke out in its basement, Kazinform reports.

    The fire reportedly started at 4:30 p.m. Almaty time in the basement of the shopping center situated in Abai Street," spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform.

    The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:52 p.m.

    According to Ms Baimukhambetova, the firefighters evacuated 70 people from the scene. Dense fog at the scene complicated the evacuation operation.

    The blaze in the basement was contained by 5:05 p.m. and extinguished by 5:14 p.m. The fire covered an area of 3 square meters. Office equipment reportedly caught fire.

    No victims or injuries were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!