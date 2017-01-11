Fire prompts evacuation of 70 people from shopping center in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - At least 70 people have been evacuated from the Zhanna shopping center in Almaty after a fire broke out in its basement, Kazinform reports.

The fire reportedly started at 4:30 p.m. Almaty time in the basement of the shopping center situated in Abai Street," spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform.



The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:52 p.m.



According to Ms Baimukhambetova, the firefighters evacuated 70 people from the scene. Dense fog at the scene complicated the evacuation operation.



The blaze in the basement was contained by 5:05 p.m. and extinguished by 5:14 p.m. The fire covered an area of 3 square meters. Office equipment reportedly caught fire.



No victims or injuries were reported.