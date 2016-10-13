Fire put out at Zhetysu Hotel in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A fire was put out at Zhetysu Hotel in Almaty city on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the fire started at 7:42 p.m. engulfing the roof of the building.



"130 firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated over 50 people. They managed to contain the blaze by 8:52 p.m. the fire was extinguished completely by 9:38 p.m.," Ruslan Imankulov, spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform correspondent.



The fire covered an area of 3,500 sq.m.



