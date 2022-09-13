EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:40, 13 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Fire put out in mountains of Zhetysu region

    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The fire which engulfed the Kendir Sakal site nearby the Dostyk station in the mountains of Zhetysu region for five days was put out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the region’s emergency situations department, the fire ravaging in a preliminary area of 500 ha was localized at 10:00 am on September 10, and liquidated at 3:15pm on September 12.

    232 people, two helicopters, 26 equipment units, 60 knapsack sprayers, and 11 horses were involved in extinguishing the fire. In total, 96 tons of water were discharged to battle the fire.

    The press service said that there had been no victims and those injured.

    The fire in an estimated area of 100 ha which engulfed dry grass, bush, and deciduous forest was also put out in the Karaly section within the Uigentasskoye forestry.


    Tags:
    Incidents Zhetysu region Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!