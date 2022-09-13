Fire put out in mountains of Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The fire which engulfed the Kendir Sakal site nearby the Dostyk station in the mountains of Zhetysu region for five days was put out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s emergency situations department, the fire ravaging in a preliminary area of 500 ha was localized at 10:00 am on September 10, and liquidated at 3:15pm on September 12.

232 people, two helicopters, 26 equipment units, 60 knapsack sprayers, and 11 horses were involved in extinguishing the fire. In total, 96 tons of water were discharged to battle the fire.

The press service said that there had been no victims and those injured.

The fire in an estimated area of 100 ha which engulfed dry grass, bush, and deciduous forest was also put out in the Karaly section within the Uigentasskoye forestry.