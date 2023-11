ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire broke out at a mosque in the town of Stepnogorsk in Akmola region on Sunday (January 10).

According to reports, the fire started at 06:05 a.m. and covered an area of 100 square meters. Firefighters summoned to the scene managed to put out the blaze only by 09:40 a.m.

No casualties were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.